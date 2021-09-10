In France, one in two employees earns less than 1.5 Smic

According to INSEE, the average salary reached 18.10 euros gross per hour in 2018, or 1.83 times the hourly minimum wage at the time. The least profitable sector? The hotel and catering industry.

Who earns how much? In a country like France where people are reluctant to show their payslip to their colleague or neighbor, only official studies allow them to be on the national salary scale. But the flaw with these official studies is that their authors take a long time to collect, compile and analyze the data. Thus the study published this Friday by INSEE on salaries for … 2018.

Since that date, the amounts have obviously changed a little. The minimum wage, for example, went from 9.88 to 10.25 euros per hour. But the data put forward by the National Institute of Statistics nevertheless allow us to have a precise idea of ​​the differences in salary which are partly due to age, level of diplomas and the sector of activity that employs you.

A bac + 5 employee earns on average two more than a non-graduate

These differences explain the large difference between average salary and median salary. In 2018, an employee received on average 18.10 euros (gross) per hour, or 1.83 times the minimum wage at the time, while the median was 1.5 minimum wage. And this ratio has probably not changed much since. In other words, one in two employees in France receives less than 1.5 Smic, or, at the current level, 1850 euros net per month for a full-time job.

The average is therefore pulled upwards by the highest salaries. And who are the best paid employees? First, those who can show high-level diplomas on their CV. An employee without training who stopped his studies at the age of 16 with just his college diploma is, on average, paid half as much as his colleague Bac + 5. Just as an executive receives on average a salary corresponding to three times the minimum wage level against 1.4 for an employee or worker.





Between 50 and 60, employees earn on average twice the minimum wage

Age obviously also plays an important role. In particular because of promotions and the increase in seniority wages which prevail in many collective agreements. At the end of the career (50-59 age group) the average salary is equivalent to twice the minimum wage.

But the probably most decisive factor remains the industry. In the hotel and catering industry (the least remunerative of all), the average hourly wage is limited to 1.4 Smic. While in banking and insurance (the most “generous”), the minimum wage is 2.6, ie 85% more.

Seven sectors above average

Finally, it should be noted that the sectors where the average salary is below the average (accommodation and catering, administration, health, commerce, real estate, transport and logistics) are services that are difficult to relocate. With a significant portion of employees paid at minimum wage or barely above.

Conversely, the sectors which surpass the average (finance-insurance, information-communication, scientific and technical activities, industry, education, construction, energy, water and waste) are either sectors which have relocated or outsourced the least profitable, that is to say sectors which by nature employ only qualified personnel. In both cases, this explains why the average salary is higher there.