In one year, the price of real estate has fallen by 1.5% in Paris





Between September 2020 and September 2021, the average Parisian prices show a decrease of 1.5% (to 10,451 euros / m2) on average while they progress by 4.9% at the national level, according to the report drawn up this week by the Best Agents online rating site. It is particularly visible in Île-de-France. “Usually, when Parisian prices increase, those in the region also increase and when those in Paris fall, the region follows the same movement, but this is the first time that this has not happened”, s’ exclaims Barbara Castillo-Rico, its head of economic studies.

Another strong symbol, price negotiation is becoming commonplace. If nearly half of sales (47%) were at the price displayed in the first quarter of 2020 according to Best Agents, only 28% are today… On the other hand, the negotiated envelope (5% on average) remains the same. Should we expect to see Parisian prices drop below 10,000 euros per square meter? “This prospect, which would amount to losing 5% more, seems unlikely,” sweeps its scientific director Thomas Lefebvre. “We are not there”, also reassures for his part Thierry Delesalle, president of the Real Estate Commission of Notaries of Greater Paris, which is due to publish its figures this Friday.



“It’s a good thing that the Parisian market is experiencing a pause, it had been growing by around 5% every year for at least five years,” said the expert. This break might even be short. On the contrary, a better than expected unemployment rate, low interest rates and the rebound in the economy should support market dynamics. “We must not forget that Paris is the first national economic region”, he recalls. And to stress that if the summer was calm, “we have recorded for two to three weeks more promises of sale and we note the return of certain French private investors towards the stone refuge”.