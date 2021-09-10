India confirms plans to buy 56 C-295 military transport aircraft from Airbus

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 7:16 PMUpdated Sep 8, 2021, 7:22 PM

The Indian government on Wednesday gave the green light to the acquisition of 56 C-295MW military transport aircraft from Airbus Defense and Space to equip its air force. Excellent news, says Airbus, which has been waiting for it for almost six years! On May 15, 2015, the Indian Minister of Defense had already expressed his willingness to buy 56 tactical aircraft, a contract at the time estimated at 1.87 billion dollars.

The call for tenders to replace the old Avro 748 planes used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) dates back almost ten years and already involved the foreign group responsible for supplying the planes choosing an Indian partner to make part of it on site. Airbus had thus allied itself with Tata and had undertaken to deliver the first 16 aircraft “ready to fly” from its assembly plants in Spain, and to manufacture the next 40 with the Tata group in the city of Hyberabad. , in southern India.

16 Airbus C-295s to be delivered in two years

In its press release, the Indian government confirms this order without apparently changing the terms. It just seems to express a certain “haste”, since the press release issued by the Ministry of Defense specifies that the 16 light transport planes are to be delivered within 48 months after the signing of the contract, the delivery of forty other copies being spread over ten years. The ministry specifies, however, that on the plane, the electronic warfare system will be made in India and insists on the benefits of this contract for the “Make in India” policy implemented by President Narendra Modi. The press release explains that the alliance between Airbus and Tata will generate 600 highly qualified jobs and 3,000 more jobs. The ministry adds that the maintenance of the new devices will be well established in India.





Awaiting official signature

However, no details are provided on the precise amount of the contract, nor on the date of its effective signing, but the Indian press believes that the main part was negotiated six years ago, and that there is no need overhaul. The delay would raise financing difficulties and prioritize the choices, after the purchase of the 36 Rafale negotiated under the government of François Hollande.

The Airbus C295, formerly CASA C-295, has so far delivered 191 units in some 25 different countries. For Airbus, the implementation of the Indian contract would be welcome, as the European aircraft manufacturer only has around thirty additional aircraft on order. In charge of the military aircraft branch, Jean-Brice Dumont underlines that the C295, capable of carrying 7 tonnes of load over a range of 1,500 kilometers, is clearly the leader in its market segment. The aircraft will soon cross the half-million-hour flight mark. At this stage, all Airbus military transport aircraft, from the A400M (capable of carrying 20 to 30 tonnes) to the C 295, including the MRTT tanker aircraft, have reached technical maturity, underlines the leader. He hopes for a resumption of orders in the years to come.