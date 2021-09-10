Indian Ministry of Defense finally approved order for 56 C-295MW aircraft from Airbus

To do business in India, you have to be patient. A lot of patience even… As evidenced by the Indian Air Force project [IAF], which, in 2012, announced its intention to procure 56 new transport planes to replace its Hawker Siddeley HS 748s which were then believed to be at the end of their rope.

Then, in May 2015, the Indian Ministry of Defense announced that its choice would fall on the C-295MW proposed by Airbus. In detail, the European industrialist joined forces with the Indian group Tata Advanced Systems to submit an offer with an estimated value of 1.6 billion euros. Then, in 2019, it was argued that the contractual negotiations had been finalized. And since then, nothing… Until September 8th.

Indeed, according to the local press, the Indian Cabinet on Security [CCS] ended up giving the green light to the acquisition of 56 C-295MW for an estimated amount of 1.64 billion euros. A priori, if this affair took time, it is because it was necessary to ensure that this program could be carried out within the framework of the initiative “Atmanirbhar Bharat” which, complementary to the policy “Make in India” , aims to reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers, especially in the military field.





Thus, of the 56 C-295MWs ordered, 16 will be assembled by Airbus in Spain and delivered to the IAF within 48 months of signing the contract. In addition, the European group has undertaken to set up a regional center in India for the maintenance of Indian aircraft.

As for the forty other C-295MW, they will leave the production lines of Tata Advanced Systems during the next ten years. This should allow the creation of 600 direct highly qualified jobs, as well as more than 3,000 indirect jobs in the Indian aeronautics sector.

This program “will increase domestic aircraft manufacturing, which will lead to a reduction in dependence on imports and an expected increase in exports”, argued the Indian Ministry of Defense.

As a reminder, developed from C-235 and having made its first flight in 1997, the C-295 is a twin-engine aircraft capable of carrying at least 7 tonnes of cargo, at an altitude of 9,100 meters and at speed cruising speed of 480 km / h. The C-295W version, unveiled in 2013, features two PW127G turboprop engines from Pratt & Whitney. She is more powerful [et économique] than the previous ones.