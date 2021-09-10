Influenced by QAnon, father accused of killing his children has been charged

Matthew Taylor Coleman has been formally charged with the murder of his children. He incurs the death penalty. The American would have been influenced by conspiracy theories.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, accused of killing his two children, was officially indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the United States. He faces the death penalty if found guilty. “There are no words to describe the deep sorrow that envelops an entire community when a child is murdered,” Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman wrote in a press release. “The Ministry of Justice is determined to bring justice to these victims and their families,” he added.

Kaloe, 3, and Roxy, 10 months, were found lifeless on a farm in Mexico. The boy and his little sister were killed by their father, owner of a surf school in California. It was a farmer from Baja California, a province near the US border, who discovered traces of blood on the ground. His dogs then found the two corpses. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested shortly after the gruesome discovery on Monday. The “San Francisco Gate” reports that little Roxy was stabbed at least 12 times and her brother 17 times. A wooden stake stained with blood was found near the bodies.





He confessed

Matthew Taylor Coleman confessed to the crimes to the police. He told federal authorities that he killed his children by shooting them with an underwater fishing rifle. He also explained his gesture by the influence of conspiracy theories on his life, QAnon and Illuminati, it is written in the justice documents. When a policeman asked him if he understood if what he had done was wrong, he said yes but “that it was the only thing to do to save the world”. According to him, his children had snake DNA in them, passed directly through their mother Abby. The investigation initially believed to be a kidnapping case and the FBI was called in to assist. When the man was arrested, his children were not with him. While searching his car, traces of blood were discovered. “He believed his children were going to become monsters so he had to kill them,” the complaint report states.