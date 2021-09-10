iOS 15 shows itself before its announcement to the general public

Tuesday, Apple invites you to California Streaming to discover -probably- its iPhone 13, the third generation AirPods or the iPad mini and its revisited design. It is also on this occasion that iOS 15, already available in beta for several weeks now, should be unveiled. But if for the moment only the most motivated users could therefore be entitled to it in advance edition, some key features have just appeared in the Tips app.

This, installed as standard on all iPhones, allows you to discover, as its name suggests, different options to make your life easier on mobile. And precisely, a notification was recently sent to dive into new content where additional parameters are presented such as the organization of tabs in groups in Safari. There is also an overview of the text translation “anywhere“.

Intelligent recognition with the camera

With iOS 15, it is also possible to select text in a snapshot like Google Lens already does. Only a few languages ​​are available for the moment, the characters can then be copied to be pasted elsewhere, which is for example very useful when connecting to a box or to retrieve a phone number. And precisely, it turns out that it can be called directly from the Camera app with this change.





In some cities, the proprietary Apple Plans mapping platform is also able to indicate the direction to follow in augmented reality. Again to try at Alphabet with the competition of Maps, this solution uses the back sensor and an augmented reality engine. The street is then analyzed in real time, and combined with the information compiled by the GPS when it is activated.

Concentration

Tips also shows us the summary of notifications, which offers the possibility of catching up on missed alerts at the time of your choice. This is not the only addition to the game to be more efficient at work, since we can also stay focused by simply blocking the messages received depending on each situation. Watching a Netflix series or going out to play sports can indeed require different restrictive measures.