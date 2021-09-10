Is TF1 afraid of Nagui? The producer of “The Voice” answers him

Alexis Patri



11:58 a.m., September 10, 2021



Two telecrochets clash for the first time on Saturday evening: the “all stars” season of “The Voice”, a world premiere, on TF1, and the launch on France 2 of Nagui’s long-awaited new program “The Artist”. A face-to-face that creates tensions to which Mathieu Grelier, producer of “The Voice” responds.

INTERVIEW

It is a shock of the telecrochets which announces itself on television Saturday evening. TF1 will offer for the first time an “all stars” season of The Voice, where former emblematic candidates of the program will compete. France 2 will launch the same evening The Artist, an ambitious new musical program led by Nagui. And the presenter is annoyed to say the least by this double programming. An annoyance answered on Friday in Media Culture Mathieu Grelier, producer of The Voice.





“We are so scared that our competition will send heavy artillery in front of us”, declared Nagui in the columns of the Parisian. “We’re not doing a show with losers from The Voice, they’re the ones doing it.” An attack to which Mathieu Grelier wanted to respond “with benevolence”.

“Nagui spent more time talking about us than his show”

“It’s been seven years since The Voice kids is scheduled at this time of year, all re-entry, on TF1. So, this is not a novelty “, clarifies Mathieu Grelier.” This year, it is The Voice all stars which exceptionally takes over. And it’s been ten years since The Voice is Saturday night. “

“I answer Nagui with a lot of benevolence, because benevolence, to The Voice, Its very important. Including towards our competitors “, pricks the producer.” I just say good luck to him for Saturday night. And above all thank you, because he spent more time talking about us than his show. So, thank you for the Nagui ad and see you on TF1 on Saturday at 9 pm. ”The war of producers could find a way out with the publication of the audiences of the two programs broadcast on Saturday evening.