Italian Grand Prix – Free 1: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) flies to Monza

Monza, its vertiginous speeds, its heavy braking and its single-seaters aerodynamically unloaded with razor blades. On Friday, the Formula 1 World Championship took over the “temple of speed” of northern Milan with a special program since the Italian Grand Prix will include the second “qualifying sprint race” of the season on Saturday, after Silverstone in July latest.

Suffice to say that the roadmap was copious for the ten teams and the twenty drivers of the 2021 World Cup, busy going around the settings and the potential of the tires. At the end of the qualification, given from 6 p.m. in Lombardy, the single-seaters will indeed be placed in parc fermé, with the impossibility of changing anything – or very little – the rest of the weekend.

Under these conditions, Mercedes went to the essentials and Lewis Hamilton to the fastest. In 1’20 “926, the seven-time world champion achieved the fastest lap of free practice 1, on” medium “tires, a detail which is not a detail. Indeed, Max Verstappen, his rival in the race for title which admitted that its Red Bull would have a hard time following the W12 for three days hit by n ° 44, came back down to earth after its home victory last Sunday, capping at 0 “452” from “King Lewis”, in “soft” gums.

Italian Grand Prix Gasly on being sidelined by Red Bull: “I don’t think I’ve been well identified” 6 HOURS AGO

Gasly in the top 5

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) clocked the third fastest time at over half a second – 0 “525 – while Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) also showed the power of his Mercedes engine with his fourth time, at 0” 750. About German power, we can add that the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), customer of the house of Stuggart, whose V6s are prepared at Brixworth, would have completed this session in second and third row without a passage out of bounds – at least one wheel needs to touch the outer white stripe – in the newly named Michele Alboreto parabolic.





When we started looking beyond the top 4 this season, we thought we would quickly come across the name of Pierre Gasly. Winner at Monza in 2020, the Rouennais showed his AlphaTauri on the fifth row of the timesheet, at 0 “793. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – another Mercedes engine -, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso ( Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) completed the rest of the top 10 in that order.

In the second part of the table, it should be noted the presence of Lando Norris (McLaren) in 12th place and especially that of Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) in 16th. The Pole replaces Kimi Räikkönen again this weekend, who is positive for Covid-19.

The legend of Kimi (2/2): Räikkönen told in Monaco, at McLaren, and champion at Ferrari

In search of aspiration

Rejected in 11th place, Charles Leclerc unfortunately confirmed that his Ferrari would suffer in the large sections of the straights on a circuit which also has two curves – the Large Curve and the Parabolic – which do not do the business of the SF21 either.

How to get out then? By seeking the suction of another car. This is what Lewis Hamilton did in the wake of Yuki Tsunoda’s AT02 during his fast lap, which boosted his time to a low of 0 “2. And the radio dialogues were clear on This goal will even be a real issue in qualifying.We should see the teams send their drivers in close formation to grab precious tenths which could bring back several places on the grid.

Italian Grand Prix From Monza to Monza: a year after his victory, how Gasly trivialized the exceptional 20 HOURS AGO