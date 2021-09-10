Italian Grand Prix -Valtteri Bottas on pole for the sprint race, Lewis Hamilton 2nd, Max Verstappen 3rd

It should be seen less a reaction of pride than the mechanical factor, more than ever preponderant on a circuit demanding power like Monza. Five days after being officially dismissed by Mercedes and taking refuge at Alfa Romeo in 2022, Valtteri Bottas dominated the Italian Grand Prix qualifying session, which determines the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint qualifying race, whose winner will be named poleman of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Like a snub to his employer, the Finn bounces back after weeks of average or even disappointing results, and like a snub even more in Formula 1, he will participate in the 18-lap race on Saturday, with the assurance of starting. the real Grand Prix in last position. Because the native of Nastola beat his opponents with the benefit of a new engine, fresh, installed in his W12 just before the qualifying session. A poisoned gift: this fourth block, outside the regulatory quota, will earn him penalties and a Sunday start from the back of the grid.

Chaos in traffic

Nevertheless, the performance is fine. Free to play his card, the native of Nastola was not required to ride in front of Lewis Hamilton to try to give him an aspiration capable of planing a time of several tenths. At the end of a session made chaotic by the traffic, dangerous to be honest due to the speed differences between the drivers in slow motion and those on the move, the Finn pulled out the lap he needed at the last moment. His time of 1’19 “955 thus surpassed that of Lewis Hamilton by 0” 096, nevertheless relieved to be in front of his rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Which was not obvious.

The Briton set the fastest lap in Q1 and Q2 and the hitherto discreet Dutch world No. 1 raised the tone in Q3 using all the power of his Honda. There was only 0 “017 between the two men but the last attempts gave some air to Mercedes. Max Verstappen failed in third place, 0” 411, a gap after all.

