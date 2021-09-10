It’s the big day for NBA 2K22: what’s new? | NBA

It’s the big day, dubbed “2K Day,” and it’s time to choose your edition of the all-new NBA 2K22, slated for worldwide release today. It is also an opportunity to take an overview of the novelties present in the game.

Let’s start with the “Gameplay”, whose priority was to improve defense, and which revised its copy on the protest movements and against, which have been improved, for the player as for the AI. Another correction, changes of direction, starts, stops and cuts, which will be more precise, with a better positioning of the feet on the “next gen” versions. Pick-and-roll coverage and defensive aids are also more responsive.

On the offense, the focus has been on one-on-one, a new “dynamic window of success” shot gauge for outside shot, and fine-tuned timing gauges on finishes near the circle.

What makes NBA 2K so successful is also its multitude of modes that try to satisfy all player profiles, with “MyTeam”, “MyNBA”, “MyCareer” and now “The W”, a brand new mode. inspired by “MyCareer”, but immersed in the world of the WNBA.

A new “Draft” mode for “MyTeam”; “MyNBA” emphasizes “MyStaff”

For “MyTeam”, the “Fifa Ultimate Team” with NBA sauce, the main novelty is called the “Draft MyTeam”, a new multiplayer mode in which it is a question of forming a complete team, with the choice between seven packs allowing the selection of 13 players and a coach. The “Triple Threat Online” and “Challenges and Skills” modes have also received a small facelift. Qualifications for a tournament worth $ 250,000 will punctuate the Seasons, which will evolve every six weeks.

Also very immersive for management enthusiasts, the “MyNBA” mode (formerly called “MyGM”) is also full of new features, such as the way in which you will have to constitute your staff of thirteen elements, from the “front office” to the coaching part. (main trainer, interior or defense specialist assistants, etc.), including the scouting and sports medicine departments. You will need to make judicious choices depending on the composition of your squad and the style of play you want to give your team.





Individual training and group training will also have more of an impact on your performance. Finally, at the ergonomic level, the menus and the display of profiles have also been redesigned, to better highlight key information. Coaching options depending on the game situation can also be predefined, always with the aim of optimizing the performance of your squad.

Between land and sea, “MyCareer” goes all out

“MyCareer” remains without a doubt the most popular of all modes, with this year two different universes for the two generations of consoles.

For the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, a whole new “open world” city has been developed, in which you will play as “MP”, a high school star desperate to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. Alongside its sporting rise, history will allow you to satisfy your passion for fashion, business or music. The scenario is also intended to be less linear than in previous editions, in which the cutscenes were 90% focused on the start of your adventure, in particular through various quests and side activities, but also on your own choices which will alter the scenario.

The versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC will have as their playground a cruise liner called “Cancha del Mar” to replace the traditional district, this time divided into five floors, from the lobby to the upper deck. The Seasons will be an opportunity for the liner to make excursions to the four corners of the globe, in order to offer an ever more original experience. Egypt and Iceland are two destinations on the program. The captain on board, a certain Ronnie 2K, is already ready to welcome you.

“The W”, the new kid

Finally, the “The W” mode, inspired by the “MyCareer” WNBA version, launched last year, has also been completely revised.

The main novelty of the mode lies in the involvement of the best players and legends of the WNBA, since they will be at the heart of your progress. It will be up to you to build up a network of the most prestigious contacts, in order to improve your skills by training or by facing these legends on 1-against-1, 2-against-2 or 3-against-3. , in 21 points.

Each legend will help you progress in different areas of the game, depending on the skills of star players called upon, such as Elena Delle Donne, A’Ja Wilson or Candace Parker.

Non-match days will also be an opportunity to set new directions for your player’s career, with new activities that will influence your progress, popularity or wallet. Matches and training sessions will remain the best way to improve your character.

Note that your good understanding with the members of the staff will be invaluable and may offer you some “bonuses” along the way.

PS5 / Xbox SeriesX | S

Standard edition: 74.99 euros

Cross-gen digital pack: 84.99 euros

NBA2K22 75th anniversary edition: 99.99 euros

PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC