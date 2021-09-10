Ivory Coast. Father accused of drugging and raping his five minor children

A father has been indicted in Côte d’Ivoire for the rape of his five children aged 3 to 13 years to whom he was consuming ecstasy, the Ivorian justice announced Thursday. His brother was also charged with “administering a substance harmful to health and rape committed by an ascendant,” said Abidjan prosecutor Richard Adou in a statement.

Their indictment follows a complaint from the mother of the children, four boys and a girl, aged 3, 5, 8, 11 and 13, who confirmed they were sexually assaulted by their father and uncle. The mother had declared to have noted that her husband engaged “regularly in acts of sexual penetration on their minor children after having taken the care to make them consume drugs”, adds the prosecutor, stressing that the man “indulged often to these odious acts with the complicity of his brother “.





Mr. Adou specified that a medical certificate drawn up by a gynecologist, revealed signs of sexual violence suffered by these children and that ecstasy was found in the father’s closet. The latter said he bought this product from a street vendor, who told him that it was an aphrodisiac, according to the prosecution. The two men, currently in prison, face life imprisonment.

This arrest comes a week after the wave of indignation that rocked the country with the broadcast of a television program condoning rape.

The host Yves de M’Bella had invited in his program on the New Ivorian channel (NCI, private) supposed to denounce the rape, a former rapist to whom he had asked to explain how he went about abusing his victims with the help of a model, in front of a mocking audience. This program immediately aroused the indignation of personalities, anonymous and rape victims who demanded sanctions against the host and his channel.