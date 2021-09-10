Jabra Elite 3 review: efficient, no-frills true wireless headphones

To accomplish this very heavy task, the Elite 3 highlight the performance of their two 6mm speakers and their compatibility with the aptX codec. No active noise reduction on the program, but solid passive isolation promised by the in-ear design of the headphones. This quest for sound also involves the quality of recording for calls, which would be ensured by the dual pair of integrated microphones. However, Jabra does not forget the experience of wearing and using, with the new design of its headphones, full mechanical controls, and compatibility with the trusty Jabra Sound + app.

Despite his great experience in the new world of headphones true wireless, Jabra had never ventured into entry-level territory until then. To conquer it and distinguish itself, the Danish manufacturer therefore launched the Elite 3 in September 2021, a model that aims to offer the best possible listening quality at a reasonable price.

That said, the design of the Elite 3 and the “EarGels” tips limits the phenomenon in question: the intras are ultimately relatively discreet once inserted. In addition, thanks to their small size, lightness and special design, they can be worn comfortably for long sessions without causing any particular discomfort. Obviously, a break from time to time won’t be too much, but nothing surprising given their design. Nothing to say about the maintenance: even without a stabilizer system (fins or hooks), the Elite 3 always stay in place once positioned.

The mode of listening to surrounding noises makes it possible to dispense with part of the passive isolation provided by the headphones. This makes it easier to understand voice announcements in public places and to anticipate certain dangers. The rendering is however not extremely natural, since we still feel the effect of wearing headphones (treble attenuation, solid-state transmissions in the bass related to walking …).

The Elite 3 adopt a perfectly in-ear design. Their tips are thus inserted into the entrance to the ear canal to seal it. Wearing headphones is therefore accompanied by very good passive isolation, but also by a non-negligible feeling of intrusion which can, as with all intras, disturb the most sensitive people.

On the side of features and advanced settings, Jabra has done in the simplification. The Jabra Sound + application is indeed stripped of a lot of options with these Elite 3: a getting started guide that allows you to quickly understand the integrated controls, an overview of the battery level, 6 equalization presets as well as the possibility of activating or not the mode of listening to the surrounding noises and of the function “Side Tone” (return of the sound of the voice of the user in the headphones at the time of the calls). No risk of getting lost.

The Elite 3 offer a very wide range of controls at your fingertips: activation of the smartphone’s voice assistant, activation / deactivation of “HearThrough” mode (listening to surrounding sounds) and lowering the listening volume on the earpiece. left ; playback management, navigation between tracks, volume increase on the right earpiece. Call management can be done with the left or right earpiece since it is possible to use one or the other solo – playback management also takes the place of activation or not of the HearThrough in the event that only the left earphone is used. However, this very complete list is only valid when the two headphones are fitted in the ears, and without the possibility of reassigning the controls yourself in the application, it is therefore truncated with only one active earpiece. We can not have everything…

Another small criticism that we could make with the audible alerts: the one assigned to the low battery level is so discreet that it can sometimes make believe in a micro cut of signal (the audible alerts replace very briefly the current broadcast when ‘they sound).

Getting started with the Elite 3 isn’t rocket science: once the headphones have been taken out of their case, all you have to do is select them from the list of Bluetooth devices to pair and use them. A first surprise awaits us however during the first seconds of use, because the manufacturer has chosen not to keep the usual and very practical integrated voice announcements. Instead of these, simple sound alerts, certainly of good quality, but clearly less intuitive, if only to guide beginners. Few of the direct competitors do, however, but it is unfortunate all the same.

To believe the words of the manufacturer, the quality of the sound experience is the major argument of the Elite 3. We will not go so far as to say that this challenge has been met brilliantly and that the approach of these headphones is perfect. in all respects, however, they have the merit of offering an energetic sound reproduction, overall well balanced, and relatively natural. The timbres are rather well preserved and we can appreciate all the components of a piece without particular difficulty.



Frequency response measurement (normalized to 1 kHz, 94 dB), with no equalization selected.

As our measurement shows, the Elite 3s indeed bring together the ingredients to color the sound rendering and thus give it a more energetic, percussive and “fit” aspect; a bias, moreover, common to more and more headphones true wireless on the market. Unlike some, these Elite 3 precisely retain a certain restraint, which is also to their advantage: the extreme bass and bass area, just like that of the high-mids, is thus flattered, but without excess which could harm the reproduction of other regions of the spectrum, proper identification of instruments or even hearing fatigue. In addition, the Elite 3 also have for them an almost impeccable extension to the ends of the audible spectrum, which allows to obtain deep bass, ample and well-defined highs, as well as an appreciable “air” feeling, in particular. for the correct perception of the soundstage (discrete effects such as room effects, the extinction of notes of instruments). The latter is deployed with a very good width, the separation of the channels being also excellent.

Measurement of membrane reactivity: square waves at 50 Hz

That said, we can still find some things to complain about the level of precision and detail that these Elite 3 deliver in certain areas of the spectrum. Like many other models on the market, the behavior of the loudspeakers is not without reproach in the treatment of the lowest frequencies: the attacks are correctly transcribed here, however each impact is followed by a small moment of hesitation, which is materialized by a resonance sometimes involving a slight masking effect. Sometimes it happens that certain instruments merge for a short time. The synth (very low “drone”), combined with the bass drum and bass, in the song Have you Ever? of Leprous, or the very fast and very close bass drum hits on The Demon’s Name Is Surveillance de Meshuggah shed light on this phenomenon very well.

Harmonic Distortion Rate measurement (normalized to 1 kHz, 94 dB)

It would have been also appreciable that the highs benefit from a reproduction a little more fine and subtle so that these Elite 3 can claim excellence. Tiny traces of distortion in this region are undoubtedly to blame, they tend to bring a slightly “brittle” sound to the cymbals (especially audible on the hi-hat) and to gently but surely exacerbate the hissing voices. (sounds “s” and “f”). At a generous listening volume, and depending on the nature of the mix and the instruments involved, it is not uncommon for this to be a little irritating.

Frequency response measurement (normalized to 1 kHz, 94 dB): no EQ profile (black), “Fluid” profile (blue), “Dynamiser” profile (orange). The latter is presented here only as an example, its activation is of no interest except to exacerbate excessively the defects mentioned in our analysis.