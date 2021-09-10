Jacob suspicious of Kevin / Sacha in prison with Luna – Plus belle la vie September 14, 2021 (episode 4367) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en avant episode 4367 of Tuesday, September 14, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Camille is becoming attached to Kevin, Jacob warns her. Blanche does not yet discover that Sophie has left the mistral. Baptiste and Barbara want to make another jump on Thursday.



Kevin arrives at Baptiste’s to check in with Camille. Baptiste tells Kevin that he’s not too connected with Emma right now.

Luna points out to Ash that he has put on socks of different colors. Luna asks Sacha to come to prison to give his opinion on the prisoners in their stand-up class.

Blanche points out to Lola and Kylian that Sophie did not respond to her summons. Teens say she’s enjoying her vacation… she lets herself go. Blanche says she’s going to visit Sophie at lunch if

Camille is going to do an internship in an equestrian center, she shares a waffle with Kevin. Camille drops her waffle on the floor, Kevin offers to share his. She asks him why he is so nice to her, he replies that he just likes her.

Barbara comes to see Baptiste at his studio, she gives him a document… she takes the opportunity to talk to him about both after the jump. Baptiste and Barbara want to continue the parachute jumps… they are on the same wavelength.

Baptiste shows Barbara what he’s preparing for Mathis for Christmas: by turning the wheels of the bike it lights up.

Noé confesses to Franck that he never slept with Lola. He confesses that he is completely lost… he confesses that he wants to make love with Lola but he is afraid that she will be disappointed.





Blanche arrives at Sophie’s, Sophie and Kylian say that she is ill… there is a woman from her back who coughs a lot. Blanche retrieves the famous signed authorization. Iris played Sophie;)

Emma tells Kevin that she doesn’t understand why Camille spent the whole morning with her. He says he feels guilty for letting the man who attacked his sister pass.

Sacha and Luna attend stand-up rehearsals for girls in prison. On leaving, Sacha admits to Luna that he feels a little depressed. Luna thinks it’s part of the acceptance process. Luna ends up giving his opinion to the girls, he really liked Salomé’s performance… he was touched.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4367 of September 14, 2021: Kylian and Noah have problems in their love life







Kevin arrives late for the meeting with Emilie because he missed their lunch. Emilie is drunk by the police solidarity between Kevin and Patrick.

Noah thinks Kylian needs to stop chasing girls who don’t want him. Kylian has to give up on Betty ignoring him in high school.

Camille and Jacob meet in the park. Camille tells Jacob that she went for a walk with Kevin the policeman who saved her life. Jacob says there is always a risk with men (“men are not naturally nice, they always want to get something”). Jacob reminds Camille that the day Kevin makes her suffer, he will have to take care of him.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Wednesday, September 15, 2021 with episode 4368.

