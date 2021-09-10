Jacques and Gabriella’s strange behavior surprises everyone

Charlene from Monaco has been in South Africa since May. This is not due to a long vacation, but to a terrible illness that prevents him from traveling. Her children, the twins Jacques and Gabriella, suffered greatly from this separation. However, they finally got to see their beloved mom not long ago, for a short period of time.

This visit by Charlene’s children from Monaco had a strong impact on their behavior. Internet users could not help but notice that the two ends of the crop have changed. Objeko invites you to learn more in this article.

Charlene of Monaco still recovering

Charlene of Monaco is in a worrying state of health and is under close surveillance. The Princess of the Rock contracted a serious ENT infection last May during a trip to South Africa. This terrible illness prevented her from returning to her husband Prince Albert II, and to her children Jacques and Gabriella.

Charlene of Monaco underwent a heavy operation under general anesthesia in order to treat her. However, the Princess is still stranded in her homeland for at least three more months. It is forbidden for him to take the plane or to make long journeys.

This physical separation between the princely couple, due to illness, has circulated many rumors about the state of their couple. It is rumored that Charlene of Monaco and her husband are about to separate for good. However, these are just rumors at this point …

Charlene of Monaco suffered from the absence of Jacques and Gabriella

The separation of Charlene of Monaco and her husband Albert II has been chronicled for some time. This was magnified because the Heir to the Rock did not visit his wife for many months. The official reason, however, is that he must be present in Monaco in order to lead his principality. Additionally, the global COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced travel options.

Charlene of Monaco has repeatedly said that she suffered greatly from this distance with her husband. She suffered all the more from not seeing her children, the twins Jacques and Gabriella. The two toddlers, one of whom is the heir to the throne of Monaco, also expressed their distress. The princely family, however, maintained contact by webcam throughout this separation.





Fortunately, Prince Albert II recently visited his wife Charlene of Monaco. Of course, he took their children with him. This touching meeting was the opportunity to take some pictures, which the Princess shared on her Instagram page.

Unfortunately, the trip was only short. The twins must indeed return to Monaco to return to school!

Jacques and Gabriella transformed since their mother’s visit

Since returning from South Africa, Charlene’s children from Monaco seem to have changed their behavior. This is in any case what seem to have noticed the relatives of the princely family, and Internet users.

They do indeed look much happier! Even if they are very young (they will be 7 years old at the end of the year), they understand the situation very well. They undoubtedly suffered greatly from not seeing their mother for so long. At their young age, it must seem like a real eternity!

You could already see their smile appear in the photos taken with Charlene of Monaco when they face. This smile never leaves them!

Recently Jacques and Gabriella visited Dublin. They had the chance to visit the very famous Trinity College, where Oscar Wilde was educated.

They were able to admire the Book of Kells, released for the occasion. This illuminated manuscript was written by Celtic monks around the year 800. This is something to amaze them! During their visit, their radiant faces delighted the staff of the University, as well as their father Albert II.

Seeing their mother Charlene of Monaco after such a great absence has transformed them, and it’s nice to see! Let’s hope that the Princess of the Rock can find her little family as soon as possible in order to savor new moments together! Objeko will keep you informed of the progress of his state of health.



