Jean-Paul Belmondo: the touching wink of his son Paul on the day of his funeral

Paul Belmondo paid a discreet but meaningful tribute to his father Jean-Paul Belmondo on Instagram. The comedian shared a photo of the late actor, who died aged 88.

Paul Belmondo mourns his famous father. September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88. Thursday, September 9, the French and the general public paid tribute to the emblematic actor of French cinema at Les Invalides, during a ceremony attended by Emmanuel Macron. A strong moment for the Belmondo clan, which could not contain its sorrow. The day after a national tribute, Paul Belmondo paid a new tribute to his dad.

The husband of Luana Belmondo posted an old photo of Jean-Paul Belmondo surrounded by his friends, including the actor Jean Rochefort disappeared in 2017, laughing with a big frank smile, in costume, a glass in hand. A photo accompanied by no caption, leaving room for many comments from Internet users and relatives upset. “Thoughts of you and all your family Paul”, “How happy they must be up there”, “Great sadness and great lesson … Let’s take care of those we love, let’s love without restraint. Time flies so quickly. “, can we read.

A funeral in privacy

The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo took place Friday September 10 at 11 am at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris, announced Tuesday, September 7 his advice Me Michel Godest. At the end of this ceremony, Jean-Paul Belmondo will be cremated in the greatest privacy according to the wishes of his family.

Among the people present at the Invalides tribute, the six grandchildren of the sacred actor: Annabelle, Christopher, Nicholas, Alessandro, Victor and Giacomo. One last trip, all together

