Jean-Paul Belmondo: the touching wink of his son Paul on the day of his funeral

Paul Belmondo paid a discreet but meaningful tribute to his father Jean-Paul Belmondo on Instagram. The comedian shared a photo of the late actor, who died aged 88.
Paul Belmondo mourns his famous father. September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88. Thursday, September 9, the French and the general public paid tribute to the emblematic actor of French cinema at Les Invalides, during a ceremony attended by Emmanuel Macron. A strong moment for the Belmondo clan, which could not contain its sorrow. The day after a national tribute, Paul Belmondo paid a new tribute to his dad.
The husband of Luana Belmondo posted an old photo of Jean-Paul Belmondo surrounded by his friends, including the actor Jean Rochefort disappeared in 2017, laughing with a big frank smile, in costume, a glass in hand. A photo accompanied by no caption, leaving room for many comments from Internet users and relatives upset. “Thoughts of you and all your family Paul”, “How happy they must be up there”, “Great sadness and great lesson … Let’s take care of those we love, let’s love without restraint. Time flies so quickly. “, can we read.
A funeral in privacy
The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo took place Friday September 10 at 11 am at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris, announced Tuesday, September 7 his advice Me Michel Godest. At the end of this ceremony, Jean-Paul Belmondo will be cremated in the greatest privacy according to the wishes of his family.
Among the people present at the Invalides tribute, the six grandchildren of the sacred actor: Annabelle, Christopher, Nicholas, Alessandro, Victor and Giacomo. One last trip, all together
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
2/15 –
The Belmondo clan
Paul Belmondo was part of the procession
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
3/15 –
Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, Paul Belmondo, Florence Belmondo, Stella Belmondo, Victor Belmondo, Giacomo Belmondo, Alessandro Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo’s son received condolences from Emmanuel Macron
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
4/15 –
Emmanuel Macron
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron during the ceremony of national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
5/15 –
Brigitte Macron, Paul Belmondo and Florence Belmondo
First Lady Brigitte Macron, Paul Belmondo, Florence Belmondo during the ceremony of national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
6/15 –
Stella Belmondo, Victor Belmondo, Giacomo Belmondo, Alessandro Belmondo, Annabelle Belmondo
The grandchildren and children of Jean-Paul Belmondo on the platform.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
7/15 –
Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo
President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex during the ceremony of national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
8/15 –
Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo
Illustration during the ceremony of national homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, France, on September 9, 2021.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
9/15 –
Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo
The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo will take place on Friday September 10 at 11 a.m. at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
10/15 –
Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo
The population, very large, was able to meditate, late at night, in front of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, France, on September 9, 2021.
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
11/15 –
Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo
The population, very large, was able to meditate, late at night, in front of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, France, on September 9, 2021.
© DR
12/15 –
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo died at 88
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES
13/15 –
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Opening Ceremony of the 10th edition of the Lumière Festival in Lyon on October 13, 2018
© COADIC GUIREC
14/15 –
Jean-Paul Belmondo
23rd International Press Enlightenment Ceremony at the Institut du monde arabe in Paris, France, February 5, 2018
© Agency
15/15 –
Stella Belmondo
Stella Belmondo is the youngest of the Belmondos. She is 18 years old.