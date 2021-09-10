More

    Jeanfi Janssens unconscious at his home: blood on his head and a visit to the hospital!

    More fear than harm. On September 9, Jeanfi Janssens was at the Big heads and was questioned by the host Laurent Ruquier on his recent misadventures since he had noticed himself that his columnist was not “in its normal state“during his last appearances on the show. We know why.

    At the start of the week, Jeanfi Janssens was first worried by an impressive epileptic seizure in her pussy, Duchess. Then, the next day, to comfort his pet, he ordered a toy from Amazon. But upon receiving it, nothing went as planned … “I am on the sofa, quiet, at ease, it is around noon and I am resting a little before the news. And I hear it sounds, I had ordered a toy for my pussy, a convalescent gift. I get up to not miss the call and I don’t know what happened, I woke up on the floor“, he first said.


    The former Air France stewart had visibly fainted but has no memory of it. “I fell, knocked myself out and had blood in my head. I woke up on the floor next to the intercom [il habite vers Montmartre, NDLR], a loss of consciousness which I do not know how long it lasted. I got up, I went to the kitchen, I was bleeding. And that reassured me because it meant it wasn’t intracranial. I put on an ice pack and I came to do Big Heads in the afternoon but I was walking in slow motion“, added Jeanfi Janssens.


