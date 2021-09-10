Jennifer Love Hewitt mom for the 3rd time: her funny shot to announce it

Pink notebook! Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay are parents for the third time! The actress of Ghost whisperer announced the happy news on Instagram this Thursday, September 9, 2021. She thus revealed the sex and the first name of the baby, and the latter is a strange coincidence …

Jennifer Love Hewitt is a mom to a baby boy

It is with a funny photo of her belly that Jennifer Love Hewitt announced to have given birth to a little boy. On her baby bump, her children, Autumn (7) and Atticus (5) had fun drawing winking eyes and writing little words: “9 months”, “It’s a boy” and “Cooked soon”. “That’s how my kids sent me to the maternity ward. My belly was a big hit.”, she laughs.

“” It is said that women leave their bodies during childbirth … They travel to the stars to retrieve the soul of their baby and they return together to this world. “It has been a great honor to go to you. look for Aidan James. Now back to cuddling and resting “, says Jennifer Love Hewitt. Her little boy therefore wears the adorable first name Aidan, which begins with an A like those of his elders.





The funny anecdote around Aidan’s first name

Coincidentally, Jennifer Love Hewitt got pregnant with her third child when Maddie, her character in 9-1-1 was also expecting a baby. It was not the star’s pregnancy that led to this rebound in the series, since it was already planned by the writers. Another funny anecdote: in Ghost whisperer, the actress plays Mélinda Gordon, a character who has a son named … Aidan! There is no doubt that it is by interpreting this role that the young mother fell in love with this name.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Surprise Baby Aidan

At 42, Jennifer Love Hewitt got pregnant a bit by surprise. “We have always been open to the idea of ​​having a third child, but we certainly didn’t think in this crazy year that the world is going through that this would necessarily be the time.”, she declared to People last May. The actress and her husband were however delighted with this “nice gift” and eagerly awaited the birth of Aidan.

Congratulations !