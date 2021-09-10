Jennifer Love-Hewitt mom: her third child was born, her first name and gender revealed with humor

Jennifer Love-Hewitt gave birth for the third time. The actress herself announced the beautiful news on her Instagram account, Thursday, September 9, 2021. In a very funny way, she revealed the name and gender of her baby.
Jennifer Love-Hewitt Becomes a Mom for the Third Time. It is the actress in person who announced the beautiful news on her Instagram account, Thursday, September 9, 2021. It is in a very funny way that she also revealed the first name and sex of her third child. On her rounded belly, before she gave birth, her two oldest children, Autumn (7) and Atticus (5) drew winking eyes and wrote little words: “9 months“,”It’s a boy” and “Soon cooked“.”This is how my children sent me to the maternity ward. My belly had a big hit“, also had fun the mother of the family.
“It is said that women leave their bodies during childbirth … They travel to the stars to retrieve the soul of their baby and they return to this world together. It has been a great honor to pick you up Aidan James. Now back to cuddling and restingJennifer Love-Hewitt captioned the hilarious snap. the name of her little boy: Aidan. As for her elders, she chose a first name beginning with the letter A. According to her statements, it would seem that the famous 42-year-old actress had a very beautiful childbirth.
Jennifer Love-Hewitt chose a boy’s name she knows well
As a reminder, Jennifer Love-Hewitt got pregnant at the same time as her character of Maddie in in 9-1-1. It’s a real coincidence since the writers had planned to make her get pregnant long before she was expecting her third child. Regarding the first name chosen for her son, she may have been influenced by her character of Mélinda Gordon, in Ghost whisperer, who had a son who bore the first name of Aidan. No doubt she fell in love with this name.
