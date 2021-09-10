JLC Family: The show aired much too early? Jazz shows his annoyance

Jazz pregnant with her third child, she unveils a new photo of her baby bump. And it is in season 4 of the JLC Family that the young woman discovered her pregnancy. A program which is very popular with Internet users on the replay side. It must be said that the broadcast of the episode on TFX is a little early … The new episode is broadcast from 5:05 pm. So between those who work and those who have just finished school, it’s a bit fair to watch the JLC show. Moreover, Internet users would like the broadcasting times to change … The proof a little further down in this article.





He doesn’t like it … – Credit (s): Instagram jazztvshow

As you can see, Jazz asked Internet users what they would like for season 5 of the JLC Family. And someone told him to change the schedule for the unreleased episode which airs way too early. What Jazz responded to: “So agree”, while identifying the Instagram accounts of TF1 and TFX. And given the grimace she makes, we understand that she must be a little annoyed by the time slot chosen to broadcast her show. It only remains to know if that will change for the next season … To be continued! Otherwise, Jazz revealed if she was cold with Manon Marsault and Nabilla.