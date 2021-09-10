Joe Biden spoke on phone with Xi Jinping, first in seven months

The American president wishes that the “competition” between their two countries does not turn into “conflict”, indicated the White House.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday for the first time in seven months, in an attempt to ensure that the “competetion“Between their two countries does not turn into”conflict“Said the White House.

During the interview, Joe Biden conveyed the message that the United States wanted to ensure “that the dynamics remain competitive and that we do not have a situation in the future where we are going towards an unforeseen conflict ”, a senior US administration official told reporters.

This is the first telephone interview between the two leaders since February. Joe Biden had just recently succeeded Donald Trump, and had spent two hours on the phone with the Chinese president. Relations between Washington and Beijing have gone through a difficult time under Donald Trump, who launched a trade war between the two leading world powers.





Prevent the situation from “degenerating into conflict”

While defending multilateralism and calling for an end to the former Republican President’s “America First” policy, the Biden administration has maintained tariffs and remains tough on other points of contention. of the relationship with Beijing. But according to the White House, the diplomatic stalemate is untenable and potentially dangerous.

“We are for fierce competition but we do not want this competition to degenerate into conflict ”the senior official said on condition of anonymity. The purpose of the telephone conversation was to put in place safeguards so that the relationship is “responsibly managed “, for “that we really achieve a stable situation between the United States and China“, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden had a discussion on Friday “frank” and “thorough“, Said for its part a Chinese state media. Xi Jinping said Washington’s attitude towards Beijing has caused “serious difficulties“For bilateral relations, again according to public television CCTV. “The future and fate of the world depends on the ability of China and the United States to manage their relations properly. This is the question of the century, which the two countries will have to answerXi said.

