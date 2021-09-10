John Lennon, as we never imagined

Fifty years ago, on September 9, 1971 exactly, “Imagine” appeared by John Lennon. A hymn to universal peace, the only fault of which was to forget the tasty incisive spirit of the protest Beatles. Miraculously rediscovered recordings of an unpublished interview from 1969 bring him back to life.

“You could say that I am a dreamer / but I am not alone / I hope that one day you will join us / and that the world will live united. “Fifty years ago, on September 9, 1971, Conceived by John Lennon. A title that has become a universal hymn, magnificent, certainly, even if it is considered a little soothing for some, who deplore the regrettable one-dimensional reflection that it has since projected from its author. Lennon was certainly a genuine fighter for peace, but also an equally free and remarkable spirit, for his humor so British made of common sense and nonsense, lucidity and tasty causticity.

Fortunately, this Lennon lives again today, as revealed by the Guardian, thanks to a long unseen interview miraculously rediscovered, conducted at the very end of the 1960s by a Canadian journalist (Ken Zeilig, since deceased) and whose recordings will be auctioned on September 28. Ninety minutes of talk in which we find everything that made the salt and the singularity of the Beatles with glasses, who did not hesitate to affirm, without batting an eyelid, that his favorite songs from the Fab Four were “His”, Revolution # 9 on your mind. The noise epilogue to White Album (the “Double Blanc”), inspired by Karlheinz Stockhausen and John Cage, even outclassing in his personal list I Am the Walrus and Strawberry Fields Forever.

He also states that he does not think that the Beatles were the origin of the cultural revolution that they are credited with, but that they were simply part of a phenomenal general movement. “There was a gigantic wave, and we were lucky to have been propelled ahead by it. “





Slight disdain

As for his gesture to return in 1969 his title of Member of the British Empire (MBE) that the British Crown had granted him in 1965, he explains it as follows: “It is impossible to be decorated by a country directly involved in the horrors committed in Biafra or Nigeria and an accomplice of the United States in Vietnam. If I had accepted it at the time, it was out of hypocrisy and vanity, stunned by my success. And then I said to myself that if we decorated a man for having killed, I don’t see why I should not be decorated for having sung. “

He also expressed his incomprehension, not to say his slight disdain, for the function of musical critic. (” a waste of time “) and her eternal and unconditional love for Yoko Ono, who taught her “To find and cultivate the authentic John who had been lost, carried away by the tidal wave of the Beatles”. Words unearthed that allow even the most resistant to make peace with Conceived – the title probably the most interpreted-massacred, with Your Song, by Elton John, by amateur pianists in train stations. And to believe and hope effectively in a united world where everyone could finally express themselves, as Lennon did, freely, without seeking to harm others.