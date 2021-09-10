Jorge Sampaoli takes stock of the transfer window

What follows after this advertisement

Since the end of the transfer window, we had not seen Jorge Sampaoli at a press conference. But this Friday, before the match against AS Monaco, this Saturday, he appeared in front of the media. He was able to say what he thought of the summer market led by its president, Pablo Longoria, during a summer that was not easy for the former sports director.

” There is the situation of the coach, who must manage the team and have the best situation, and the situation of the club which could not supplement the workforce. We have to work with what we have. We would have liked to have had one more striker, especially given the uncertainties hanging over Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car, but we have to work like this “, He began by explaining.





Sampaoli is delighted to have Harit

At the very end of the transfer window, he saw the arrival of Pol Lirola, already on loan from Fiorentina last season, and Amine Harit. El Pelado, he rather expected an attacker after letting go Valère Germain (end of contract) and Dario Benedetto (loaned to Elche). However, he seemed satisfied with the latest arrivals and in particular that of the playmaker of Schalke 04.

” Amine Harit has a great ability to eliminate opponents with his passing and dribbling. We are very happy that he is with us. Jordan (Amavi) is embarrassed and Milik is injured. The others can play, except Konrad, Gerson and Under who are still tired and we have to see more », He then continued. One thing is for sure, he is determined to make do with what he has. At least until January.