journalists from France 2 board a Taliban convoy in Kabul

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have controlled the capital for three weeks. If the combatants try to control their image, they parade around town, armed. A team of journalists from France 2 was able to follow one of their patrols in the capital.

In Kabul (Afghanistan), the Taliban are everywhere in the city, with weapons of war. Their goal: safety. “Our most important mission is to stop all the criminals in Kabul “, said a Taliban fighter to journalists from France 2 who were able to follow a convoy. “The population is reassured, because we are taking care of protecting it”, adds another. The white flag of the Islamic Emirate flies all over the capital and reminds us that only Islamic law is followed.





For three weeks, the Taliban have taken control of Kabul. Most of them had lived for years in seclusion in the mountains on the border with Pakistan. “Before, I was far away, in a completely desert area and there, I discovered life in the city”, one of them rejoices. For the Taliban, the American page is definitely turned. Their obsession is now to build, with the new generation, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. But in reality, there is an increasingly violent repression, especially against Afghan journalists. “Yesterday, a photographer and a cameraman were arrested while covering a women’s demonstration. They were taken to a police station and beaten up (…) Several women were also severely beaten while demonstrating for their rights”, says journalist Dorothée Ollieric live from Kabul.