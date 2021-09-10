Juventus executive reveals why Ronaldo joined Manchester United rather than Manchester City

Federico Cherubini admits Juventus have been hit hard, with the Red Devils behaving more appropriately than their big rivals.

Juventus manager Federico Cherubini on why Cristiano Ronaldo left the Serie A giant for Manchester United rather than big rival Manchester City, with the Red Devils behaving like a “traditional club” in transfer negotiations . Towards the end of the summer transfer window, it became clear that the Portuguese superstar did not want to stay in Turin and that she would be leaving Italy in the final year of her contract.

Khabib Nurmagomedov knows why Ronaldo left Juventus

Manchester City initially led the race to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but Federico Cherubini admits the reigning English champion did not want to pay a “high” transfer fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Manchester United were prepared to act more appropriately during talks between the two clubs to eventually reach a deal for a sum of € 23million.

Cherubini told Tuttosport, when asked about pressure from Manchester City for a free transfer and Manchester United’s subsequent efforts to bring a familiar face back to Old Trafford: “There weren’t the right conditions to do it. Manchester United behaved differently, like a club with tradition. There couldn’t be a different ending, given the way Cristiano Ronaldo had spoken to us. We couldn’t force a player to stay in a context he no longer recognized. “

Not to miss

Can Juventus replace Cristiano Ronaldo?





“We respect Ronaldo, but I share the same point of view as our president: the history of Juventus is made of great champions, coaches and managers, but the club remains the most important thingThe Italian club manager added. With the deal with Manchester United being reached as the transfer deadline quickly approached, Juve had little time to find a replacement.

The article continues below

The Bianconeri didn’t expect to find themselves in such a situation, with Ronaldo returning to training early in the season, but Moise Kean was eventually snatched from Everton on a two-year loan. The Bianconeri turned to a striker familiar with the club. Cherubini spoke about the impossibility of replacing one of the greatest players of all time in such a short time: “The week before the game against Udinese we were sure he would stay.”

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s revelation about his future

“I don’t mean to be hypocritical and say it was good to handle this situation on August 28th. Everyone would have been happier to handle something similar a month earlier. The only risk is that a player like Kean might not have been available at that point, not all players wait until August 31 to find out whether Ronaldo will stay or leave. It is impossible to replace Ronaldo. We have looked to the future by signing Kean , but it is a signal for future generations“, admitted the Turin leader.

“We took a product from the training center home. Here at Juventus there is room for players from the training center. It is true that it was sold two years ago, but it was for a significant amount for a player who was only 19 at the time. Today he returns to Juventus as a different and more mature player. He has a big room for improvement“, concluded Cherubini.