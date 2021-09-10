Kathryn Prescott seriously injured: the actress hit by a truck in the middle of New York

Actress Kathryn Prescott was hit by a cement mixer on Tuesday, September 7. She is in intensive care at a New York hospital.

Kathryn Prescott has escaped the worst. The interpreter of Emily Fitch in Skins got hit by a concrete mixer on September 7 as she crossed a New York street. She was quickly taken to a city hospital and operated on. If her vital prognostic is not engaged, the 30-year-old Londoner has narrowly escaped paralysis. Doctors are optimistic about his chances of a full recovery.

Her twin sister, Megan Prescott broke the news in a statement on social media Instagram and gave more details about his state of health. According to her, the doctors diagnosed her: “Pelvic fractures in two places, in both legs, foot and left hand“. She explained that her sister has”incredible luck to be alive“.

Megan Prescott struggles to join her sister in New York

After giving reassuring news about Kathryn Prescott’s condition, Megan announced her wish to join her in New York, because the actress has no family members in the Big Apple. She wants to be able to take care of her and support her on a daily basis. She explained: “I’m going to have to help her until she can start walking again (…) my heart is broken for not being able to be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life that she desperately needs me – I don’t want her going through this alone“.

On Instagram, Megan Prescott appealed for help in order to have an exceptional authorization from the American Embassy to be able to travel to the United States. His first request was refused because entry into the territory is prohibited for non-US citizens.

