Katrina Patchett ousted from Dancing with the Stars 2021: the real reasons for her absence

After two years of absence, Covid-19 obliges, Dance with the stars made its big comeback on TF1. From Friday, September 17, 2021, viewers will find the famous show … with some changes. Especially at the level of the dancers: three emblematic partners will not be in the game. No jive, waltz or samba for Christian Millette, Emmanuelle Berne and Katrina Patchett for this eleventh season.

While the reasons for the ousting of the beautiful Katrina Patchett remained unclear, a source close to the production of DALS tell a little more to our colleagues from the magazine Public, on newsstands this Friday, September 10, 2021. “The production realizes that the dancers like Katrina are sometimes more famous than the famous stars who participate in the show and that is a problem“, we learn. It must be said that the young blonde is now a real figure of the show. She won the first season of Dance with the stars with M Pokora, made the show in the famous contest since the beginnings and without interruption …





She is not the only one to pay the price for this decision. Emmanuelle Berne lives another adventure, she who became the mother of adorable little Maya Lyn last May. For his part, Christian Millette would have, according to Public, learned to be removed from Dance with the stars the day before rehearsals. A blow for the dancer who already indicated on Instagram that this absence was “not his decision“. However, he’s never far from the studios in case one of his ex-comrades gets injured or falls ill … just like Katrina Patchett. A wild card role that might not be right for them.

No DALS but no question of lamenting either. The duo has already bounced back! Indeed, together, Katrina Patchett and Christian Millette launched Dance stars, the experience. This is an internship inspired by the show. The participants will thus be “guests in the rehearsal room as if they were the stars of this new season“. An experience that allows the two dancers to stay the course!