Khabib Nurmagomedov knows why Ronaldo left Juventus

The famous MMA champion makes a shattering revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United just days before the transfer window closed has been one of the stories of the summer.

The 36-year-old had been heavily linked with Manchester United rivals Manchester City, but he ultimately chose United in a dramatic turnaround after City pulled out of the race for his signing.

Ronaldo has said goodbye to Juventus to return to Old Trafford, but he has not given an explanation as to his reasons for leaving the Italian squad, where he has spent the last three years.

However, former UFC fighter and close friend of Ronaldo Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed the Portuguese forward left Juventus because he was bored.





“I wouldn’t want to reveal our private conversation. Well, he told me he was bored in Italy and wanted to go to England,” Khabib told Sport24.

“I’m not a fan of Italian football either, [mais avec] the English Premier League, I will not change sides. Any team there can put on the show. “

When asked to compare Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Khabib said they are both great players, but the former is more charismatic.

“Cristiano has been at the top for 17 years,” said the fighter. “In 2004 he was in the European Championship final, and now it’s 2021 and he’s still scoring.

“There has never been such a phenomenon in football …. I think Messi has been at his peak for about 12 years, and Cristiano 17.”