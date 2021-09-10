Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: Epic Games announces a PS5 project dedicated to the Radiohead group

So that, for a surprise, it is a beautiful one. At last night’s PlayStation Showcase, an intriguing short video unveiled a new project by the name of Kid A Mnesdia Exhibition. And we didn’t really expect that.

If the PlayStation Showcase made it possible to get hold of crisp ads like Spider-Man 2, it was also an opportunity to lift the veil on more… experimental sites. This is particularly the case of Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, a project piloted by Epic Games and dedicated to the British rock group Radiohead. As its name suggests, the experience will pay homage to the two legendary albums “Kid A” and “Amnesiac”, released in 2000 and 2001 respectively. “Kid A Mnesia” is also the name of the upcoming reissue, scheduled for November 2021, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the two opus.





For the moment, we don’t really know what this “game” consists of, which would a priori be a space to be explored in first person against a background of dedicated music. This first video, supported by the fame track “Everything In Its Right Place” and multiple logos of the group on the walls, announces the color. It almost looked like a horror game, or a sequel to Control.

The release is scheduled for November 2021 on PC and PlayStation 5.