Kim Kardashian is ‘not doing well’ since her son Saint was injured

Kim Kardashian shared two Instagram stories on Thursday showing her son Saint with an injured arm.

The star of the Kardashian clan is not doing “well” since the injury of his son. Kim kardashian, 40, shared two photographs of Saint with his arm in a cast on Thursday. In the first image, published in an Instagram story, the 5-year-old boy appears in a wheelchair, his right arm visibly surrounded by ice. “In your opinion, who cried the most today?” Asked the ex-partner of the American rapper Kanye west. “My baby has broken his arm in several places. I’m not doing well, ”she then confided.

A second photo shows Saint’s arm, finally in a plaster cast. “Poor baby,” she wrote accompanied by a saddened face emoticon. No other information has been revealed about the accident.





Both photos shared on Instagram by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. © DR

The youngest of the clan is known to be the end of the family. During a family outing in December 2019, he had set the mood in New York streets, touching the fans who saw them.

Married in 2014 and separated for a few months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three other children, North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Divorce proceedings were launched in early 2021, but according to several American media, Kim Kardashian could give the father of her children another chance.