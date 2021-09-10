Kim Kardashian responds to former employees who accuse her of mistreating them

Is Kim Kardashian the kind of boss who prevents her employees from taking lunch breaks, or even breaks at all? This is in any case what we can read in the complaint filed by a group of people in charge of the star’s house and garden that The Blast obtained.

In the documents, the businesswoman claims that she is not responsible for the fact that these seven employees were unable to get statutory breaks while working at her $ 60 million house.





Not his fault

So who is to blame? If Kim Kardashian is to be believed, this is the company she pays to recruit its domestic workers. Kanye West’s future ex-wife has no direct relationship with everyone who works at her house. Its lawyers therefore believe that it cannot be held responsible for the way in which this external company manages its relations with domestic workers. She also insists on the fact that she was never late to pay any bill to the third-party company.

“These workers were hired and paid through a third-party supplier hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not a party to the agreement between the company and its workers, so she is not responsible for the way the seller manages his business or the agreements he has made directly with his staff, ”said the Kardashian clan said in a statement.

Case to be continued …