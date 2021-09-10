Kinéis forced to launch with the American Rocket Lab

The constellation of 100% “Made in France” nanosatellites (CNES, Hemeria and Thales Alenia Space) from Kinéis will fly aboard the American launcher Electron from New Zealand, the land of the long white cloud. Kinéis, who fully benefited from public money, was finally forced to choose the launcher of Rocket Lab, which guarantees the flexibility and personalized approach necessary to open up the entire Kinéis IoT spatial connectivity service. This could not be the case with Arianespace, which could not offer a competitive proposal to Kinéis. Despite his offer of SSMS (Small Spacecraft Mission Service) shared launch on Vega, Arianespace and France must equip themselves as quickly as possible with a launcher dedicated to nanosatellites.



“It is with complete confidence that we will entrust Rocket Lab with our 25 nanosatellites, designed and developed in record time. Our partnership is part of this logic of flexibility and performance. Achieving the optimal configuration of the constellation just as quickly will go allow us to open a full operational service to our customers just a few months after the first launch, to revolutionize the one they currently use “, explained the president of Kinéis, Alexandre Tisserant.



Rocket Lab will deploy the entire constellation in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 650 km during five dedicated missions. the “Kick Stage“, the last stage of Electron, will serve as an orbital transfer vehicle to bring each satellite in the constellation onto its orbital plane. “The proven accuracy and reliability of the Kick Stage, which has already successfully deployed over 100 satellites, were decisive factors in choosing Rocket Lab as the single launcher for the entire constellation.”, said Kinéis.



“Rocket Lab’s exceptional performance in terms of precision of orbital deployment gives Kinéis this assurance. By providing the last part of the space transport to the final orbit, the last stage of the launcher called Kick Stage greatly facilitates the life of constellation operators. , allowing them to optimize the mass and life of each satellite, ”explained Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck.

Launch from 2023

Scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, these successive launches over a period of nine months will allow Kinéis “to increase the performance of its current IoT connectivity by commissioning the 25 new satellites in record time”, explained Kinéis. These nanosatellites (16U, 30 kg, with a lifespan of eight years) will connect millions of additional objects in fields as varied as agriculture, logistics, transport or energy.





For Rocket Lab, this is the second multi-launch contract of the year. Nine satellites will be deployed by five dedicated Electron missions as part of a constellation for BlackSky, a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. Rocket Lab will also contribute to the Argos system from 2022 during a future mission. The American company will launch the HoPS satellite dedicated to the Argos-4 data collection system, developed by General Atomics on a contract from the US Air Force on behalf of NOAA. HoPS will also strengthen the current global IoT connectivity service of Kinéis.

