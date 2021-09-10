More

    Kombouaré announces bad news before OGC Nice

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the complete list of the Canaries

    Antoine Kombouaré gave news of the FC Nantes infirmary before the reception of OGC Nice on Sunday at La Beaujoire (5 p.m.). And this one begins to fill up. Willem Geubbels isn’t ready yet. Dennis Appiah is injured (ischio) just like Anthony Limbombe. On the other hand, Wylan Cyprien and Kalifa Coulibaly are training normally and could apply for a place in the squad.

    “You have to get back into the competition after the break and be ready to face a very difficult opponent to break this bad momentum since we remain on two defeats,” he said at a press conference. Nice are a team that plays a lot on speed and fast attacks, that’s the hallmark of this team. So we talk and we warn the players to avoid getting into difficulty. “

    Kombouaré also returned to the side rotations. “There is strong competition and it’s positive for me,” he added. I’m lucky to have four very good full-backs, practically at the same level and after that, it’s up to me to make choices. “

    to summarize

    Antoine Kombouaré attended a press conference two days before the reception of OGC Nice by FC Nantes (Sunday, 5 p.m.). The coach of the Canaries has said a little more about the details of this meeting at La Beaujoire.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleUber France ordered to pay more than 180,000 euros to 910 taxi drivers
    Next articleFacebook formalizes its connected glasses Ray-Ban Stories

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC