Kombouaré announces bad news before OGC Nice

Antoine Kombouaré gave news of the FC Nantes infirmary before the reception of OGC Nice on Sunday at La Beaujoire (5 p.m.). And this one begins to fill up. Willem Geubbels isn’t ready yet. Dennis Appiah is injured (ischio) just like Anthony Limbombe. On the other hand, Wylan Cyprien and Kalifa Coulibaly are training normally and could apply for a place in the squad.

“You have to get back into the competition after the break and be ready to face a very difficult opponent to break this bad momentum since we remain on two defeats,” he said at a press conference. Nice are a team that plays a lot on speed and fast attacks, that’s the hallmark of this team. So we talk and we warn the players to avoid getting into difficulty. “

Kombouaré also returned to the side rotations. “There is strong competition and it’s positive for me,” he added. I’m lucky to have four very good full-backs, practically at the same level and after that, it’s up to me to make choices. “

🎙𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲́𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 – #fcnogcn ➥ Antoine Kombouaré

➥ on Twitch at 12:00 p.m.

– FC Nantes (@FCNantes) September 10, 2021