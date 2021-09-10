Korean beat ’em up Project EVE comes to life with new gameplay video on PS5 – teller report

A trailer whose images were captured on PS5. And for good reason, Shift Up has formalized the release of its game on the latest Sony. However, we haven’t learned much more about this title which, in many ways, is reminiscent of the series of Bayonetta by PlatinumGames. The heroine indeed has a range of movements furiously reminiscent of that of the famous witch, but we also know that she will be able to unlock additional skills and become stronger over the course of the game.





At the center of the gameplay is a Beta Gauge that refills for each successful parry and escape. We will then draw on this gauge to trigger special attacks capable of piercing the most robust armor or even interrupting the chains of enemies. Eve also has a Burst Gauge which fills up according to the combos and will activate buffs and other heightened attacks.

Instead of the angels fought by the latter, the heroine of Project EVE will have to get rid of alien creatures, the NA: tives, having dislodged humanity from planet Earth. The title does not seem to lack either panache or technical ambitions and we can therefore discover it on PS5 at a date not yet disclosed for the moment.