Kylian Mbappé to sign for Real Madrid until 2028

Already certain to secure the services of Kylian Mbappé next year, Real Madrid are preparing a six-year contract with a surprisingly reasonable salary.

Optimism is overflowing in Madrid, which begins to take the signing of Kylian Mbappé for granted as of next January. According to media information ABC, the French star will not renew his contract with PSG despite the huge offer prepared by Nasser al-Khelaïfi. The player’s decision is said to have been motivated not by an economic question but a sporting one, and his dearest dream would be to wear the Real Madrid jersey, like his idols Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.





Also according to the same sources, Mbappé will sign at Real Madrid for six seasons, until 2028, and will have a net salary of 30 million euros the first season, and 20 million euros the next five. A very small amount, when we know that PSG is ready to offer him the tidy sum of 45 million euros per year, more than Lionel Messi (41 M €) and Neymar (36 M €).

In Madrid, President Florentino Pérez has already planned to include in his contract a hallucinating release clause of nearly one billion euros. A privilege that the Merengues had notably granted to superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, or more recently to Karim Benzema, who extended his contract at Real Madrid until 2023.