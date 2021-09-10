Laetitia Milot confides that she will have no more children because of her endometriosis

Already mother of a little Lyana, aged three, Laetitia Milot told our colleagues to Magicmom that she could not have more children because of her endometriosis.
On May 14, 2018, Laetitia Milot gave birth to her first child, a little girl named Lyana who is the pride of her mother and her father Badri Menaia, the actress’s husband. A “miracle” baby for the couple. The actress revealed by More beautiful life Suffering from endometriosis, she had trouble conceiving for a long time. “We fought so hard to get Lyana. I couldn’t believe it anymore and the day she arrived, it was the happiest day of my life” she confided in fact last June in 50 Min inside. Today, she takes full advantage of her role as a mother, she is so aware of her luck.
A fulfilled mom
In the columns of Magicmom, on newsstands this Thursday, September 9, Laetitia Milot confided in this role that she appreciates so much. “I am a mother who has discovered a certain patience in her. I am a mother hen, very affectionate. I always want to give her kisses. I am very caring, rather cool. I trust my instincts. and it has served me pretty well so far “ explains in particular the actress. Claiming that motherhood brought her “much happiness”, Lyana’s mother expresses regret, however, to see her daughter grow up too quickly. “Every day my baby is getting big … I see her growing day by day, it goes so fast. Three years ago, she was still in my womb, I feel like it was there. at one month ” she continues like this.
“I will no longer be able to carry life”
So, faced with a Lyana who now has nothing of a baby, could the star consider becoming a new mother? To our colleagues, unfortunately she has declared that she will no longer be able to have children: “Even if, with my husband, we would have liked to give a little brother or a little sister to Lyana, we are focusing today on his education. We have a beautiful baby girl, we are the happiest in the world. Even though I know that I will no longer be able to bear life, I do not experience it as mourning. On the contrary, I try to see the positive side “. Due to her endometriosis, Laetitia Milot will no longer be able to get pregnant. So she decided to help other women become mothers: “If we have chosen to publicize our desire for a child and its difficulties, it is to move things forward and help couples and women who are unable to conceive. Since Lyana, I have wanted to myself even more. fight so that people know this happiness, at least once “.