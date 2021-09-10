large stockouts cause customer dissatisfaction

Perhaps you have planned to shop at Ikea. In recent weeks, customers have noticed supply difficulties for certain products, our colleagues from BFM Business have noticed. A situation that exasperates buyers, who share their annoyance on social networks.

” It’s terrible how Ikea is out of so many things », Wrote in particular a user on Twitter at the beginning of the month. ” Is there any way to know when you’ll be back to being furniture sellers, not a nice cafeteria? 5 searches and 5 out of stock. It is not that the shelves are vital, but there, clearly, it is abused right? Another person quipped. Others evoke ruptures on mirrors, wardrobe boxes, sofa covers or chairs.

Asked on Twitter, the Swedish furniture brand said to itself ” sorry for these inconveniences “:” Currently, we are encountering some difficulties in the renewal of stocks. All the teams are doing their best to get the situation sorted out as quickly as possible. ”



“Significant problems linked to the availability of our products”

To another Internet user, the Ikea brand replied that it had ” no visibility on product stocks “And invites its customers to” regularly visit [son site] to check a possible return in stock “.







Contacted by our colleagues from BFM Business, Ikea France did not wish to comment on these shortages. On its site, the sign simply indicates: “

We are proud and grateful that a majority of you choose IKEA to improve your daily life at home (…) At the moment we are facing significant issues related to the availability of our products. We encounter difficulties in the production and transportation of our products around the world. We do everything we can with our partners to make them available as soon as possible. thank you for your patience “.

On certain product sheets, such as those for “Pax” and “Komplement” items, Ikea warns of its ” supply problems “. This is why the brand invites its customers to always consult the ” same day », The availability of the products they want to buy before going to the store.

In the United Kingdom, the same phenomenon is observed and even amplified by Brexit. A spokesperson for Ikea UK, relayed by the BBC, said: “ Like many retailers, we are having difficulty with our supply chains due to Covid-19 and the shortage of labor, transportation, raw materials and supply, all are affected. “. And to specify: ” In addition, we are seeing more requests from customers as they spend more time at home. As a result, we are experiencing low availability in some of our ranges, including mattresses “.