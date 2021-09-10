Lebanon forms new government, more than a year after explosion at Beirut port

The country had no new government since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s cabinet, a few days after the devastating explosion of August 4, 2020.

Lebanon adopted a new government on Friday, September 10, after a 13-month period marked by interminable political negotiations that worsened an unprecedented economic crisis in which the country has been struggling for two years.

SEE ALSO – Lebanese Prime Minister-designate “promises” to obtain international aid for the country

Read alsoLebanon: refugees, forgotten by the vaccination campaign

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati “signed the decree to form the new government in the presence of the head of Parliament Nabih Berri», Indicated the presidency on his Twitter account. The new team includes apolitical personalities, some of whom enjoy a good reputation, like Firas Abiad, director of the Rafic Hariri government hospital, spearheading the fight against the coronavirus. The government of 24 ministers is expected to hold its first meeting at 11:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) on Monday, Cabinet Secretary General Mahmoud Makiyye said.

The country had been without a new government since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s cabinet, a few days after the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, which left more than 200 dead and devastated entire neighborhoods of the capital. Since then, the unprecedented economic crisis that the country has been going through since the summer of 2019 has continued to worsen, the World Bank calling it one of the worst in the world since 1850.

With rampant inflation and massive layoffs, 78% of the Lebanese population now live below the poverty line, according to the UN. Free fall of the local currency, unprecedented banking restrictions, gradual lifting of subsidies, shortages of fuel and medicines, the country has also been plunged into darkness for several months, power cuts peaking until more than 10 p.m. daily.





The district generators, who generally take over, also ration homes, businesses and institutions, for lack of sufficient fuel oil, which has become expensive and scarce in a country short of foreign currencies and in the midst of the lifting of subsidies on several basic products.

Paving the way for structural reforms

Many challenges await the next government, in particular the conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, with which talks have been interrupted since July 2020.

Read alsoLebanon caught between Iran and America

For the international community, this is an essential step in getting Lebanon out of the crisis and unblocking other substantial aid. For more than a year, the international community has made its assistance conditional on the formation of a government capable of fighting corruption and carrying out essential reforms. Since the explosion, it has been content to provide emergency humanitarian aid, without going through official institutions.

At the end of July, Michel Aoun had charged Najib Mikati, former prime minister and the richest man in the country, to form a new government after the failure of his two predecessors. Former prime minister Saad Hariri threw in the towel in mid-July after nine months of difficult negotiations.

After his resignation, he accused Iran, Hezbollah’s main supporter, of “hinder»The birth of a reforming government. Before him, Ambassador Moustafa Adib had also returned his apron. Despite threats of sanctions from the European Union (EU), warnings and accusations “organized obstructionIn recent months, Lebanese political leaders have continued their usual bargaining.

At the beginning of August, French President Emmanuel Macron, who closely follows the Lebanese file, then accused the ruling class, widely hated by the streets and having survived a popular uprising in the fall of 2019, of doing “the bet of rotting“.

SEE ALSO – Lebanese Hezbollah chief fears “politicization” of investigation into double explosion at Beirut port