Lebanon gains a new government, after more than a year of waiting

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati upon his arrival at the presidential palace on Friday, September 10. MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Najib Mikati, visited the Baabda Palace on Friday, September 10, in the early afternoon to meet with the Head of State, Michel Aoun, on the formation of the new government. .

The two leaders “Signed the decree to form the new government in the presence of the head of Parliament Nabih Berri”, the presidency said shortly after on his Twitter account.

Najib Mikati has already chaired two cabinets, in 2005 and from 2011 to 2013. The new team includes apolitical personalities, some of whom enjoy a good reputation, like Firas Abiad, director of the Rafic-Hariri government hospital , spearheading the fight against Covid-19. The government of twenty-four ministers is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday at 11 a.m., Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makiyye said.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Lebanon, telecoms mogul Najib Mikati appointed prime minister

The country had been without a new government since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s cabinet, a few days after the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, which left more than 200 dead and devastated entire neighborhoods of the capital.

Reporting : Lebanon in a state of humanitarian disaster

Since then, the unprecedented economic crisis that the country has been going through since the summer of 2019 has continued to worsen, the World Bank calling it one of the worst in the world since 1850. The international community is pushing for the country to acquire resources. a government able to initiate crucial reforms.

Read also: Shortage of gasoline, electricity, medicines, paper… Lebanon on the verge of paralysis

In recent weeks, MM. Mikati and Aoun met several times in a positive atmosphere, before obstacles prevented the difficult delivery of a government.

Read the report: “We repaired the houses but we did not repair the people”