LEGO takes on Super Mario 64 with a new set – news

The manufacturer of small bricks has therefore announced the block set ? (yes that’s its name), which takes the form of the famous block with the question mark, and filled with 2064 parts especially intended to be able to assemble four dioramas, which are as many legendary levels of Super Mario 64.

You will therefore be able to recreate, on a smaller scale than what had been offered so far in the range, The Battle of Bob-omb, The Mountain Gla-gla, Fatal Laves and the inevitable Peach Castle. All to populate with more than a dozen microfigurines. Also note that these dioramas will have a little interactivity with the Mario and Luigi figurines already released, and will thus be able to trigger exclusive sounds and music. The two brothers will also be able to display secret reactions as long as you find the Stars hidden in each level.





The pack ? will be released on October 1 and will only be available in LEGO stores, at the steep (but unfortunately expected) price of 169.99 euros. If you had missed out on the LEGO Mario range, launched a little over a year ago, we invite you to discover it in Nerd’s Booty, our special merchandise show, which reviewed how it works.