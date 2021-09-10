Lenny Martinez: “Something unexpected” – News

Lenny Martinez accompanies Romain Grégoire on the podium of the European Junior Championship (see ranking). “It’s an unexpected thing. As Julien said (Thollet, the coach of the France team, Editor’s note), in the wildest dreams, it was to be two on the podium. It’s a crazy thing. A few years ago, it was unimaginable for me “, exclaims the bronze medalist at the microphone of DirectVelo.

While the peloton remained tight for most of the race, everything exploded on the last hill. “It couldn’t come out, I wondered how we were going to do it. During the previous laps, everyone was hanging on but many were at full strength. For my part, I had a notch of margin in the bump. In the bump, we climbed stronger. I turned around, saw Cian (Uijtdebroeks) behind. It made a curtain. They all farted ”.

“SHE WAS UNLOCKED BY MAGIC”

The Nivernais left with Romain Grégoire and Per Strand Hagenes (Norway). “I imagined maybe a group of ten. I just wanted to rock. I am a pure climber. In the sprint, I had no chance because the bump is too short “. He then took over for Romain Grégoire. “I was a little on the block. I saw that it was coming in a bit but it didn’t come back “. Just before the arrival, the usual member of CC Varennes-Vauzelles was scared. “I had a mechanical problem. My chain got stuck between the last sprocket and the frame. It was unlocked by magic. I was lucky that all the planets were aligned ”.





Lenny Martinez’s season with the France team is now over. “After the Lunigiana Tour (which he won, editor’s note), I wanted to do something good here. I will now go shopping with the regional committee and in my area. Then, I will prepare for winter with Groupama-FDJ “.





