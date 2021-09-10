Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet… the cast is revealed in pictures

This Wednesday, September 8, “Don’t Look Up” shares its first trailer. A comedy with a disproportionate cast to discover on December 24.

Stop everything! Last January, Netflix announced with great fanfare the original films scheduled for 2021. In addition to the third installment of “To all the boys” and “Kissing Booth”, the American giant also promised big productions as he has the secret. This Wednesday, September 8, he delighted his millions of followers by sharing with them the first trailer for “Don’t Look Up”. Directed by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the crazy comedy with the disaster scenario is one of the most anticipated of this end of the year. And for good reason, the production did not skimp on talents, as evidenced by the distribution revealed last October. If Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence hold the top of the bill, the subscribers of the platform will also find: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, or even Ariana Grande. Tomer Sisley, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry and Ron Perlman will also be in the game. So still be patient, because the film will be available “in certain theaters” and on Netflix on December 24th. An apocalyptic scenario tinged with humor The plot imagined by Adam MacKay tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), student in astronomy and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover that a comet is heading straight for Earth. But now, no one seems to be alerted, not even the President of the United States. The duo of scientists will still try to warn the population that the danger is imminent. A race against time is on.