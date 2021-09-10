Lewis Hamilton sets fastest time in first free practice at Italian GP

On the French side, Pierre Gasly, back on the scene of his victory in 2020, was comfortable with the fifth fastest time, framed by the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll (4th) and Sebastian Vettel (6th). Esteban Ocon was deprived of his quick lap at the end of the session as he was hampered by a Mercedes in the Ascari Variant. The Alpine driver has to be content with fifteenth place but the French cars seem to have the potential to continue to shine until Q3 as Fernando Alonso clocked the 8th fastest time in the session, on medium tires. Response from 6 p.m. this Friday.