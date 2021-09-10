Lewis Hamilton sets fastest time in first free practice at Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest during the first free practice of the Italian Grand Prix, played in the format of a two-stage qualifying with the “classic” one, starting this Friday evening, then the sprint race, Saturday, which will define the starting grid for Sunday.
The Mercedes driver was the only one to drop below the 1’21 ” mark, setting a time of 1’20”926 during a lap where he flirted with the limits of the tracks. He is almost half a second ahead (0”452) his Championship rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Valtteri Bottas (+ 0”525). Note that the Mercedes achieved their best time wearing Medium tires, unlike the other drivers in the top 7 in soft.
With only sixty minutes to prepare for qualifying and one less free practice session over the weekend, the activity was intense on the track and without the slightest red flag (which has become almost usual for a few weeks) to come. disrupt things.
Gasly at ease
On the other hand, several pilots saw their best time canceled for having exceeded the limits of the tracks, in particular in the Parabolica. Thus the two McLaren teammates, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, who had placed themselves at the top of the standings, find themselves respectively with the 9th and 12th fastest times. Same thing, to a lesser degree, for Charles Leclerc, finally 11th with his Ferrari. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) was once again struggling in the exercise of the fast lap with only tenth time.
On the French side, Pierre Gasly, back on the scene of his victory in 2020, was comfortable with the fifth fastest time, framed by the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll (4th) and Sebastian Vettel (6th). Esteban Ocon was deprived of his quick lap at the end of the session as he was hampered by a Mercedes in the Ascari Variant. The Alpine driver has to be content with fifteenth place but the French cars seem to have the potential to continue to shine until Q3 as Fernando Alonso clocked the 8th fastest time in the session, on medium tires. Response from 6 p.m. this Friday.