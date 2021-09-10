Leylah Fernandez after qualifying for the US Open final: “It’s magic”

Whatever happens next, what do you think this tournament will have brought you?

I think it helped me not only as I thought in my game but also to realize that there was no limit to my potential, that I could make three sets against these players, against these tops players and that I could win. I am happy to have this experience and to see what level my tennis is at. I am very proud of the way I fought on every point. My mental strength is a real plus for me. “