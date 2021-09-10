Leylah Fernandez after qualifying for the US Open final: “It’s magic”

“Sabalenka started her match very well, how did you manage to regain the ascendancy and win this semi-final?
It was a good game for both of you. She started off incredibly well at first and I’m just happy I managed to stay patient and fight on every point. I managed to be offensive in the tie-breaker, without overplaying, just taking my chance. We had a big battle in the third set and I’m happy to have managed to push each point a little further.
How would you describe what you have accomplished since the start of the fortnight?
I think I have done amazing things. I do not know. I think the word that accompanies me is the word ” magic ” because not only do I have a good course but I play really well. I’m just having fun, trying to produce something the audience can enjoy. I’m glad that whatever I do on the court the fans are sending me love. Yes, I would say it’s magic.
Whatever happens next, what do you think this tournament will have brought you?
I think it helped me not only as I thought in my game but also to realize that there was no limit to my potential, that I could make three sets against these players, against these tops players and that I could win. I am happy to have this experience and to see what level my tennis is at. I am very proud of the way I fought on every point. My mental strength is a real plus for me. “