LG announces flexible, flexible display that’s as tough as glass

LG’s Chemicals branch has developed a new coating, a few tens of micrometers thick, as flexible as plastic and as heat and scratch resistant as glass. It should land on consumer devices from 2023.

For years, South Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG have been fighting a merciless battle over matter of technology and innovation in the television, smartphone and household appliance sectors. This struggle has allowed them to rise among the biggest manufacturers in the world, and today one of their battles is at the level of screens foldable.

Samsung has taken a big lead with several models, released in the Fold range, with a foldable screen reinforced with a layer of protective film. After some misfires at startup, this slab has proven itself, and the last Galaxy fold 3 is a real success. On the LG side, we decided to go even further with a plastic improved, baptized Real Folding Window, which could be translated as “real foldable slab”.





Foldable in both directions

According to LG Chem press release, a material polyester film (PET) covers each side of the glass. This coating is sufficient for ” maximize flexibility “Of the screen, while being thinner than” the heat-tempered glass current “. All with the same solidity and the same resistance scratches and cracks.

The slab is covered with ” a few tens of micrometers »Of this new material to increase its resistance to heat, and the real advantage over slabs Samsung and Chinese competitors is that it can bend both outward and inward. LG plans to launch production of this type of screen in 2022, with the intention of unveiling its first consumer products in 2023. Moreover, it will not necessarily be smartphones since the South Korean manufacturer plans to equip them. laptops and tablets.

