Lidl indicted for manslaughter and moral harassment

Lidl will have to respond to the working conditions of its employees. The German brand was recently indicted for manslaughter and moral harassment, after the suicide of one of its employees and the burnout of another, according to information from 20 minutes, which Le Parisien was able to confirm.

The facts date back to 2015. That year, on May 29, the body of Yannick Sansonetti was found hanged at his workplace, a warehouse of the Lidl sign in Rousset (Bouches-du-Rhône). A month earlier, Patrice Tonarelli, warehouse manager until 2018 and supervisor of Yannick Sansonetti, had suffered a burnout. The working conditions in this warehouse had been brought to light during a report on the program “Cash investigation”, broadcast on France 2 in 2017, allowing the opening of a judicial investigation.

During a first civil appeal, after which Lidl was sentenced in January 2020 for the suicide of Yannick Sansonetti, as recalled by 20 Minutes, the justice had already pointed out a “very strong managerial pressure since the arrival of a new regional director in January 2014”, with employees subjected “to a daily amplitude of work unreasonable, adding missions to them in an unpredictable way, without giving them suitable working resources ”.



A search in mid-February in Brittany

After the broadcast of the “Cash Investigation” report, around fifty employees of the Rousset warehouse went on strike, calling for a change in management practices “, The stop” of threats and profanity “from the management, and progress on the way in which the schedules are decided. Lidl, for his part, defended himself the next day, through a press release: “The report broadcast yesterday does not reflect this reality. “” On the issue of management, the extracts unveiled in the show are unacceptable and we condemn them without any ambiguity, “the sign also wrote.