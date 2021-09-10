Lidl’s 5 tips for making the right choice

Now is the time to do some good business! Wine fairs take place from the end of August to the beginning of October in France and each seller chooses their own dates. While major wine merchants or online sales sites are of course expected at these wine fairs, the major brands are not left out. Here are the different dates to remember depending on the supermarket, according to The Revue du Vin de France.





Wine fair: what dates in French supermarkets?

Géant Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets: from August 27 to September 12

E. Leclerc: September 28 to October 9 in stores (since August 31 on the Internet)

Netto: September 2 to 19

Petit Casino, Spar and Vival: from September 7 to 19

Intermarché: September 7 to 21

Lidl: from September 8

Cora: September 15 to October 3

Carrefour Contact and Proxy: September 17 to 26

Monoprix: September 17 to October 4

Franprix: from September 22 to October 10

System U stores: September 28 to October 3

Carrefour Hypermarkets: from September 28 to October 11

Auchan: from September 28 to October 12

Aldi: from October 5

Carrefour Market: October 7 to 24

You will understand, almost all supermarket chains take advantage of this time of year to offer promotions to their customers. Lidl also made this choice and selected several dozen bottles, available on sale this Wednesday.

On its website, Lidl Vins also gives some tips to consumers to help them get the best deals at these wine fairs. Check out five in the slideshow above.