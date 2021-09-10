lifting of containment measures

Fire at Aubert & Duval in #Pamiers. According to our information, a tank of acid would have ignited at the time of its … https://t.co/1ubbQ54c8e – ladepeche09 (@La Dépêche Ariège)

A major fire broke out in the Aubert & Duval factory in Pamiers, Ariège, on Friday September 10. The disaster broke out around 6.30 a.m., in an acid tank “Inside the ACS workshop building, intended for the chemical treatment of parts manufactured on the site”, specifies the company, a subsidiary of the Eramet group, in a communicated.

“The fire (…) was circumscribed at 10:25 a.m. A risk assessment on the site will be carried out by the specialized services of the SDIS [service départemental d’incendie et de secours]. The containment measures are lifted from 11:30 am ”, announced the state services in a press release.





This state-of-the-art metallurgy plant is Ariège’s largest private employer. The company specializes in the production of high performance steels for the aeronautical, space and nuclear industries.

No evacuation of the city

In a series of tweets published in the morning, the prefecture had invited residents living within a radius of 200 m around the factory had been invited to confine themselves as a precaution. No measures to evacuate the city were considered. The Ariège SDIS has committed all the means available on the site.

⚠️ 🚨 Fire in an industrial building in the town of Pamiers Several firefighters on the scene No clutter… https://t.co/Z1s8318CXv – sdis09 (@ SDIS09)

Four Seveso status establishments are counted in the department – one of high threshold and three of low threshold: the Aubert & Duval plant is not one of them.