Liga – Spanish clubs with blank shirts or when the law upsets sponsorship

If Alberto Garzón, Pedro Sánchez’s Minister of Consumer Affairs since January 2020, was a football player, he would be left winger. Very very left even. The first communist, along with Yolanda Díaz, to become a member of a Spanish government since March 1939, Garzón and his colleague from Izquierda Unida aroused outraged reactions from the Church and VOX, the far-right party that went there. franco and squarely implored the army to restore order in the country. If Alberto Garzón were a club president, he would be Pablo Longoria, at least compared to his meteoric rise: MP at 25 and Minister at 34.

Very popular in Spain, the former spokesperson for the indignant movement is not certain, however, that his rating is very high in La Liga. Indeed, the law that bears his name has totally changed the life of clubs which can no longer choose a sports betting operator as textile sponsor. Of the 42 clubs in the fold of LaLiga, 41 had a contract of some form whatsoever (jersey, infrastructure for example) with an operator. Only Real Sociedad (which does not have a jersey sponsor for the moment) gave up after the vote of its members in December 2018.

The shortfall is enormous: after the general direction of organization of the game (DGOJ), the operators invested 202M € in advertising and 27M € in sponsorship in 2020, figures up respectively by 10% and 29% compared to 2019. And even if they have had a season to anticipate, many clubs have been playing with blank jerseys since the start of the season.

Todo para la darona

Spain and games of chance are like France and the baguette de pain. The ONCE and the Gordo de Navidad are institutions and the casas de apuestas are (too much) part of the urban landscape, especially in working-class neighborhoods, the preferred target for operators.

According to the latest official figures, there are 670,000 gambling addicts diagnosed between 15 and 64 years old (the average age is 30 years old and 44% are under 26 years old) including 14,000 under treatment, to which can be added according to the FEJAR (the Spanish federation of rehabilitated compulsive gamblers), more than 500,000 undiagnosed. This is an urgent public health case because ludopathy is a real scourge. In 4 years, the business linked to sports betting has tripled and, despite the pandemic, the sums spent in 2020 have reached 7 billion euros, without redistribution (which should evolve shortly in Spain).

Exactly one year ago, Alberto Garzón sent a very clear message to the clubs in the program Al Rojo vivo broadcast on Sexta: “The decree will prohibit from October that football clubs wear sports betting sites on their shirts. It is temerity on the part of the clubs to sign for 2 or 3 years. They are making serious mistakes and they will have to correct themselves because the law is the law and we are facing a very important problem.“This warning did not prevent Cádiz, Betis and Espanyol from signing new contracts with operators. The first city, after having played the first day with a blank jersey, faced Betis then Osasuna with… an operator of sports betting as main sponsor! The reason? The law only came into force on September 1, the Gaditanos have made a last stand. From now on, offenders face fines of € 100,000 to € 1 million. By the hour, Mallorca found a sponsor on Matchday 3 but Deportivo Alavés, Levante and Granada have yet to show their plan B.

Social alarm and international parade

If in France, the crisis has pushed Bordeaux and Saint-Étienne to sell their premium space to two operators this season and that in Italy, the legislator is facing a sling of clubs to reverse the ban on sponsorship of sports operators in Serie A, Spain has on the contrary toughened the law. In general terms, the Ley Garzón also prohibits registration bonuses, advertising by well-known people (in France, some sports journalists or related as such would experience a few cash flow gaps at the end of the month…) and internet advertising. In addition, TV and radio ads are confined to the 1 hour to 5 hour period and tipsers are now obliged to publish all their results. In all, 100 measurements were validated.

At the beginning of November 2020, Alberto Garzón explained the reasons which required to legislate with the greatest firmness: “This responds to a need, to a social alarm that has arisen in recent years. We must protect public health and, at the same time, the most vulnerable: minors, young people and people with pathological behavior. We must remember that it is among the young that the growth of these activities is nourished. They have flooded everyday life and the communication media. We live in a kind of law of the jungle, any operator can publish any format at any time and it ends with this law.”

The content of Ley Garzón is of the same barrel as the Evin Law which, since 1991, prohibits the sale of alcohol in stadiums, as well as advertising for cigarettes and alcoholic beverages. In both cases, the legislation cringes on the side of clubs who complain about the shortfall rather than questioning their business model. The loss of the financial windfall from sponsorship contracts for sports betting sites could turn into an opportunity to initiate a renewal and diversification of sources of income and everything indicates that this will come mainly from digital and cryptocurrency. For their part, sports betting operators have already found a solution: maintain their partnerships with clubs outside Spain and target new markets, starting with the very buoyant South America.

