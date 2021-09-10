Ligue 1: 9-0, arrival of Andy Delort and “state of mind”: let’s not forget that on the ground, OGC Nice is doing well

Four matches (or almost) played, nine goals scored, zero conceded… but only six points on the clock. OGC Nice addresses its trip to Nantes on Sunday as part of the 5th day of Ligue 1, in a paradoxical situation. The club was sanctioned this Wednesday with two penalty points, one of which was suspended, following the incidents that occurred on August 22 during the reception of OM. Hence an arithmetic balance sheet which does not reflect the successful start of the Aiglons exercise.

Add to that the international break, and the risk for Christophe Galtier and his squad of feeling cut off in full swing is significant. “It’s hard for my players“, reacted the 55-year-old technician this Friday at a press conference, without questioning the relevance of the verdict of the disciplinary committee of the LFP, which his club accepted.”We are not going to feel sorry for ourselves. You have to accept it, lean on it and not suffer anything“, did he declare.

Delort, scorer but not only

So as not to rehash, what better than new blood? Flagship rookie in the Nice transfer window, Andy Delort arrived on Wednesday. He could already make his debut on the Canaries’ lawn. Galtier did not confirm it on Friday, but he dwelled on what he likes about the ex-Montpellier striker, whom he has been following for many years: “Apart from all that he brings in terms of energy and leadership, he scores and above all he makes scores (…) He’s very interested in scoring goals, like any striker, but he’s not obsessed with it. “

A quality that Delort himself pointed out when he passed the microphones: “Last year, I finished second best assists in the championship (with 10 assists, behind Memphis Depay, 12, Editor’s note). I like to be decisive (…) create spaces, whether by diversions or calls. “His duet with Gaëtan Laborde has testified to his ability to be more than a finisher over the past three seasons.

Not much scares me

On the Côte d’Azur, between Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri, Andy Delort will not lack potential acolytes to reform a formidable doublet. But he will therefore also find competition there, in the 4-4-2 in which the Gym is playing this season. Titillated by one of our colleagues on the fear that this situation could inspire him, Delort answered tit for tat: “Not much scares me. Know it direct. “





The new Nice striker also felt that he was not in a register similar to that of Dolberg and Gouiri, hence the hope of complementarity: “We have three different profiles, I long for us to play together and start to find a bond. “The hypothesis of their association is not ruled out by Galtier, who said on this subject:”I remain convinced that they can be associated and they will surely be associated …“, before adding, after a hyphenation:”at a certain time“.

Andy Delort (OGC Nice) in training this week Credit: Imago

Do not confuse good defense with a defensive team

The balance of his team could be upset. But the coach titled with LOSC last season sees it more holistically: “There is a will in me to bring here what we were doing elsewhere. Are the players going to join? Yes, no doubt. But how long will it take? It was difficult in the preseason (several defeats, including a 0-3 against Lausanne, Editor’s note), it is currently quite interesting at the start of the season. It will have to continue. “

The draw against Reims (0-0), the large victories in Lille (0-4) and against Bordeaux (4-0), interspersed with a truncated and unrecognized 1-0 against OM, include one thing in common: no passing. “Not wanting to take a goal has to be a state of mind. It’s not just the mindset of four defenders and a keeper, explains Galtier. Having that mindset doesn’t mean you’re a defensive team. When you defend well, you attack well. “And for that, the contribution of Delort is not negligible.

Christophe Galtier, coach of OGC Nice, on 09/10/2021 at a press conference Credit: Imago

