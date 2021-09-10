Ligue 1: PSG – Clermont, the probable lines and the absent

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most capped players

Who would have believed it, but the good start of the promoted Clermontois make this PSG – Clermont akin to a shock of the 5th day. And for good reason, the 3rd (Clermont) moves to the 1st (PSG). For this match Mauricio Pochettino may have to compose without his South American stars: Messi, Di Maria, Neymar, Paredes all play for their selections on the night of Thursday to Friday and therefore risk being absent. In addition, Kylian Mbappé is uncertain after being hit in the calf with the France team. Nonetheless, PSG’s latest recruit Nuno Mendes could well make his first appearance in the group.

Those absent on the side of PSG: Mbappé, Ramos, Icardi, Bernat (recovery). Letellier, Dagba, Kurzawa (injured), Rafinha (dismissed).

For his part Pascal Gastien should be able to count on an almost complete workforce for this big trip to Paris but with all the same a card to play in view of the potential many absent.

Those absent on the Clermont side: Phojo, Abdul Samed, Billong, Jaby (cover)

PSG: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe, N. Mendes – Verratti, Gueye (or Paredes), Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar

Clermont: Desmas – Zedadka, Hountondji, Ogier, N’Simba – Iglesias (cap.), Gastien – Dossou, Berthomier, Allevinah – Bayo.



